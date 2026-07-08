- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Why self-care matters more than ever
International Self-Care Day, observed annually on 24 July, was created to highlight a simple but often overlooked idea: looking after yourself should not be occasional.
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Why flexible work is the future of cities
A growing lifestyle trend is rewiring work and wellbeing – and it starts with leaving the traditional desk behind.
- Innovation
- Science
Why innovation thrives in creative cities
Startups rarely fail because of bad ideas alone. More often, it's because the right people, infrastructure and opportunities never intersect at the right moment.
- Cities in Action
- Education
School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai
Beyond the malls and movie marathons, the city is packed with camps, workshops and creative experiences designed to keep minds moving all summer long – for children and adults alike.
- Healthy Living
- Science
Adenomyosis versus endometriosis: why even doctors sometimes struggle to tell them apart
During World Infertility Awareness Month this June, attention turns to reproductive health and the often-overlooked conditions that can leave women facing overlapping symptoms and years of unanswered questions.
- Healthy Living
- Education
How the UAE's under-15 social media ban could change how kids grow up
Could growing up with less social media lead to more resilience, stronger real-world connections and a different kind of adolescence?
- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity
Manara is Expo City Dubai's commitment to turning inclusion into action – creating meaningful pathways for people of determination through opportunity, support and belonging.
- Healthy Living
- Climate
Eating with the seasons: a guide to sustainable summer eating in the UAE
International Sustainable Gastronomy Day offers a time to reflect on the connection between food, culture and sustainability
- Inclusion
- Trends
Beyond the pledge and promise initiative: the pact of loyalty and allegiance in the UAE
When a nation prioritises safety, security and stability for everyone within its borders, the response from its people – citizens, residents and visitors alike – is loyalty, gratitude and pride.
- Healthy Living
- Sustainability
How Terra Gardens is redefining wellness, nature and community in the UAE
Terra Gardens is a sanctuary for wellbeing – where native nature, conservation and community come together to help people slow down and reconnect, says Phil Dunn, Senior Manager, Sustainability, Education & Culture.
- Sustainability
- Climate
Every family has a story. What's yours rooted in?
Terra's new initiative invites students across the UAE to dig into the plant stories, remedies and rituals that ethnobotany has long recognised as some of our most vital living knowledge, before they quietly disappear.
- Healthy Living
- Community
Why your heart, brain and hormones are more connected than you think
While we don’t often connect our heart, brain and hormones together, understanding how these three are constantly in conversation – especially for women – is one of the most powerful steps we can take to protect our long-term health.
- Innovation
- Design
Why hundreds of people queued in Dubai for a plastic watch – and why it worked
From MoonSwatch to Royal Pop: the nostalgia formula that keeps stopping cities in their tracks
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Flame Tree Season: Ethnobotany in action as Dubai glows
If you’ve noticed the city erupting in brilliant crimson and orange, you’re not imagining things, says environmental expert Sheena Khan.
- The Roots
- Design
Family days out in Dubai: how Expo City Dubai brings community to life
Life in Dubai is fast-moving, forward-looking, always evolving. But it’s also deeply human. At Expo City Dubai, that balance comes into focus, shaping a destination where families connect, communities grow and life feels more intentional.
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Redefining empowerment: from carrying it all to shaping generations
This World Mental Health Awareness Month and World Maternal Mental Health Day on 6 May, Sara Amhaz of The LightHouse Arabia examines the hidden cost of ‘having it all’ – and why real empowerment means giving women what they need to thrive.
- Blueprint
- Design
Podcast | episode 13: Building resilience and unlocking potential through education
In this episode of The Blueprint Podcast, Sholto Douglas-Home speaks with Tomas Duckling, Headmaster of Dubai College, on how Dubai’s education system is nurturing resilience, diversity and human potential.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Palm waste to global potential: how Palmade is scaling circular innovation at Expo City Dubai
Launched at Expo 2020 Dubai -where its first order was placed at Terra—and now part of the Green Innovation District, Palmade’s journey shows how homegrown ideas can scale into real-world solutions within the right ecosystem.
- The Roots
- Culture
Turning up the volume: how SOPM is bringing a new rhythm to Expo City Dubai
As Expo City Dubai evolves as a hub for creativity, culture and community, Studio of Popular Music (SOPM) brings a fresh, contemporary approach to learning – where self-expression and connection matter as much as technique.
- Healthy Living
- Inclusion
Wired differently: rethinking neurodiversity through a women’s health lens
As part of World Autism Acceptance Month, the Women’s Pavilion brings neurodiversity into sharper focus through Her Health Majlis, a platform challenging stigma, closing gaps in women’s health and creating space for honest, informed dialogue.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
The future unfolds at Expo Valley
Project manager Shabusha Shajahan offers an exclusive look at Expo Valley’s innovative villas, and the thinking behind this emerging neighbourhood.
- The Roots
- Community
Chocolate, colour, community and sunshine: celebrating Easter UAE‑style
Easter shows up in colour and connection: pastel eggs, long lunches, baskets filled with chocolate and that unmistakable feeling that the year is shifting into something lighter.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
A daily reminder of what the future can be: my view from Expo Valley
Why building less can mean creating more, says real estate project manager Shabusha Shajahan
- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
The story behind World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March
Every year on 21 March, the world marks World Down Syndrome Day - a date symbolising the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome. It champions inclusion, rights and opportunity for people with Down syndrome worldwide.
- The Roots
- Inclusion
Back in business: UAE women reignite careers through Return to Work Programme
As International Women’s Day approaches, two women share how the Women’s Pavilion Return to Work Programme is helping them regain their confidence and careers
- Healthy Living
- Sustainability
Small forest, big impact: why Terra's new pocket forest matters
What if the future of greener cities didn't require vast land, decades of growth or grand gestures - just a smart idea, native trees and a bit of courage?
- The Roots
- Community
Give to gain: a smarter way forward this International Women's Day
As we approach International Women's Day on 8 March, the focus turns to practical progress - the everyday support that enables women to participate fully in work and society.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
No one left behind: International Wheelchair Day at Expo City Dubai
International Wheelchair Day on 1 March recognises mobility, resilience and the right of every person to move through the world fully and independently - with no one left behind.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
The rise of the prototype city
For decades, cities were built like finished products. Masterplanned, launched, locked in. But the cities shaping 2026 and beyond are doing something radically different.