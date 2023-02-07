Home Explore on map Select the type of Cuisine. : Any cuisine Vegetarian Breakfast & Brunch Chinese Coffee & Café Mixed grill Lebanese Japanese Italian International Indian Ice cream Hai Ramadan Grilled Fast food Culture Cookies Coffee Chicken Burger Bakery Asian Arabic African Modern Levantine Clear All types Restaurant Bars & lounges Ramadan Iftar Wellness Supermarket Grab & go Cafés Promotion Select type : All types All types Restaurant Bars & lounges Ramadan Iftar Wellness Supermarket Grab & go Cafés Promotion Show all Open now Closed now Select the opening time : Show all Show all Open now Closed now Name: A to Z Name: Z to A Price: Low to High Price: High to Low Sort all cuisines : Name: A to Z Name: A to Z Name: Z to A Price: Low to High Price: High to Low Results: 13 Dining Restaurant Al baik $$$ Chicken, Fast food Opportunity district opposite Saudi Pavillion Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe $$$ Coffee House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Dining Restaurant Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Grilled Sustainability District Dining Cafés PDL $$$ Coffee Leadership Pavilion/ Cheval Hotel Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Vegetarian Terra Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ International Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue Business Spinneys $$$ Bakery, Fast food GF, 5 Zabeel Quarter A, Sunset Avenue Dining Restaurant Talhan $$$ International Opportunity district