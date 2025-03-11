Home Expo City Dubai Living Expo Valley Handover 31 October 2029 Master developer play video Open in google maps Expo Downtown Live at the heart of culture, retail, and vibrant city life. Explore Expo Downtown Expo Business A hub for innovation, collaboration, and global business growth. Discover Expo Business Expo Hills Tranquil living with open spaces and skyline views. View Expo Hills Expo Valley A smart, sustainable community in a stunning natural setting. Explore Expo Valley Expo Fields A wellness-focused district for active and connected living. Discover Expo Fields Open in google maps Personal details First name First name Last name Last name Phone number Loading... Phone number Email address Email address I agree to Expo City Dubai’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy policy