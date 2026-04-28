Results: 13
- Blueprint
- Design
Podcast | episode 13: Building resilience and unlocking potential through education
In this episode of The Blueprint Podcast, Sholto Douglas-Home speaks with Tomas Duckling, Headmaster of Dubai College, on how Dubai’s education system is nurturing resilience, diversity and human potential.
- Blueprint
- Design
Podcast | episode 12: The future of racing and how generative AI is transforming the fan experience
From the track to the tech. HE Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, joins Blueprint to discuss the future of racing — and how generative AI is changing the fan experience.
- Blueprint
- Community
Podcast | episode 11: What if stress wasn’t something we simply endure?
What if stress wasn’t something we simply endure, but something we could understand, manage - and even prevent? Alice law is here to answer
- Blueprint
- Climate
Podcast | episode 10: From desert landscapes to a world-leading architectural hub
This is a story of transformation, ambition and how architecture helped shape a nation’s future.
- Blueprint
- Sustainability
Podcast | episode 9: How Dubai Shapes Leaders: Sima Ved on Retail’s Next Big Shift
In this episode of Blueprint, we speak with Sima Ved, one of the region’s leading business voices and the force behind Apparel Group’s global growth.
- Blueprint
- Sustainability
Podcast | episode 8:Cities may face different challenges, but their solutions are shared.
In this new episode of Blueprint, recorded during the global cities summit at Expo City Duba.
- Blueprint
- Sustainability
Podcast | episode 7: Identity, Innovation & the Future of Urban Life
This Blueprint episode brings together Sumayya Vally, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe and Dennis Wakabayashi
- Blueprint
- Sustainability
Podcast | episode 6: How cities are turning ambition into action
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner joins *Blueprint* to discuss how urban leaders worldwide are moving beyond ideas to impact
- Blueprint
- Sustainability
Podcast | episode 5: Governing the cities that welcome the world
How global cities, as hubs of international connection and cultural exchange, lead through inclusive governance, innovation, and sustainable urban development.
- Blueprint
- Real estate
Podcast | episode 4: Can machines care?
Mo Gawdat, author, entrepreneur and former Chief Business Officer at Google X and Co-founder of @EmmaDotLove, weighs in on human-centred AI and the tech revolution making life smarter and simpler.
- Blueprint
- Design
Podcast | episode 3: How Dubai is redefining global aviation
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports for 18 years, has been at the heart of Dubai’s rise as a global aviation hub. Discover how he’s shaping the future of travel on the latest episode of *Blueprint*.
- Blueprint
- Climate
Podcast | episode 2: Shaping the future of cities - part 1
Explore the innovations, ideas and vision shaping tomorrow’s urban landscapes