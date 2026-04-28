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Results: 13

  • Blueprint
  • Design

Podcast | episode 13: Building resilience and unlocking potential through education

In this episode of The Blueprint Podcast, Sholto Douglas-Home speaks with Tomas Duckling, Headmaster of Dubai College, on how Dubai’s education system is nurturing resilience, diversity and human potential.

Apr 28, 2026
  • Blueprint
  • Design

Podcast | episode 12: The future of racing and how generative AI is transforming the fan experience

From the track to the tech. HE Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, joins Blueprint to discuss the future of racing — and how generative AI is changing the fan experience.

Feb 3, 2026
  • Blueprint
  • Community

Podcast | episode 11: What if stress wasn’t something we simply endure?

What if stress wasn’t something we simply endure, but something we could understand, manage - and even prevent? Alice law is here to answer

Jan 6, 2026
  • Blueprint
  • Climate

Podcast | episode 10: From desert landscapes to a world-leading architectural hub

This is a story of transformation, ambition and how architecture helped shape a nation’s future.

Dec 11, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Sustainability

Podcast | episode 9: How Dubai Shapes Leaders: Sima Ved on Retail’s Next Big Shift

In this episode of Blueprint, we speak with Sima Ved, one of the region’s leading business voices and the force behind Apparel Group’s global growth.

Dec 5, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Sustainability

Podcast | episode 8:Cities may face different challenges, but their solutions are shared.

In this new episode of Blueprint, recorded during the global cities summit at Expo City Duba.

Nov 28, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Sustainability

Podcast | episode 7: Identity, Innovation & the Future of Urban Life

This Blueprint episode brings together Sumayya Vally, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe and Dennis Wakabayashi

Nov 21, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Sustainability

Podcast | episode 6: How cities are turning ambition into action

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner joins *Blueprint* to discuss how urban leaders worldwide are moving beyond ideas to impact

Nov 14, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Sustainability

Podcast | episode 5: Governing the cities that welcome the world

How global cities, as hubs of international connection and cultural exchange, lead through inclusive governance, innovation, and sustainable urban development.

Nov 7, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Real estate

Podcast | episode 4: Can machines care?

Mo Gawdat, author, entrepreneur and former Chief Business Officer at Google X and Co-founder of @EmmaDotLove, weighs in on human-centred AI and the tech revolution making life smarter and simpler.

Oct 27, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Design

Podcast | episode 3: How Dubai is redefining global aviation

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports for 18 years, has been at the heart of Dubai’s rise as a global aviation hub. Discover how he’s shaping the future of travel on the latest episode of *Blueprint*.

Oct 2, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Climate

Podcast | episode 2: Shaping the future of cities - part 1

Explore the innovations, ideas and vision shaping tomorrow’s urban landscapes

Sep 23, 2025
  • Blueprint
  • Real estate

Podcast | episode 1: Media, AI and the Expo legacy

Journalist Georgia Tolley unpacks AI, the media’s evolution and how Expo’s legacy is helping to shape Dubai’s future.

Jul 29, 2025