Results: 10
- Innovation
- Science
Why innovation thrives in creative cities
Startups rarely fail because of bad ideas alone. More often, it's because the right people, infrastructure and opportunities never intersect at the right moment.
- Innovation
- Design
Why hundreds of people queued in Dubai for a plastic watch – and why it worked
From MoonSwatch to Royal Pop: the nostalgia formula that keeps stopping cities in their tracks
- Innovation
- Real estate
Rewiring real estate
A quiet revolution called PropTech is reshaping one of the world's biggest industries.
- Innovation
- Sustainability
Smart cities, smarter rules: three trailblazers in data governance
In a world increasingly run on data, smart cities aren't just about sensors and AI; they're about trust, transparency and tight governance.
- Innovation
- Design
AI in the city: friend, not overlord
As artificial intelligence becomes woven into daily urban life, cities face a defining choice: harness it to empower people, or risk eroding public trust.
- Innovation
- Sustainability
Cooler, smarter, greener: the power of Miracool paint
What if a simple coat of paint could make Dubai cooler - literally?
- Innovation
- Design
Urban testbeds: cities driving innovation
Cities have always been engines of progress, where ideas come to life and transform the way we live, work and play
- Innovation
- Design
The future of urban mobility in Dubai: sustainable, smart and seriously cool
What if your next lunch order arrived by robot?