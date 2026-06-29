Skip to Main content

Results: 10

  • Innovation
  • Science

Why innovation thrives in creative cities

Startups rarely fail because of bad ideas alone. More often, it's because the right people, infrastructure and opportunities never intersect at the right moment.

Hunaid Salim Jun 29, 2026
  • Innovation
  • Design

Why hundreds of people queued in Dubai for a plastic watch – and why it worked

From MoonSwatch to Royal Pop: the nostalgia formula that keeps stopping cities in their tracks

Lyndsey Steven May 21, 2026
  • Innovation
  • Real estate

Rewiring real estate

A quiet revolution called PropTech is reshaping one of the world's biggest industries.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 4, 2026
  • Innovation
  • Sustainability

Smart cities, smarter rules: three trailblazers in data governance

In a world increasingly run on data, smart cities aren't just about sensors and AI; they're about trust, transparency and tight governance.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 3, 2026
  • Innovation
  • Design

AI in the city: friend, not overlord

As artificial intelligence becomes woven into daily urban life, cities face a defining choice: harness it to empower people, or risk eroding public trust.

Feb 3, 2026
  • Innovation
  • Sustainability

Cooler, smarter, greener: the power of Miracool paint

What if a simple coat of paint could make Dubai cooler - literally?

Ioannis Spanos Nov 13, 2025
  • Innovation
  • Design

The smart cities revolution

How IoT and AI are transforming urban life

Lyndsey Steven Sep 10, 2025
  • Innovation
  • Design

Urban testbeds: cities driving innovation

Cities have always been engines of progress, where ideas come to life and transform the way we live, work and play

Aug 20, 2025
  • Innovation
  • Design

The future of urban mobility in Dubai: sustainable, smart and seriously cool

What if your next lunch order arrived by robot?

Jul 28, 2025
  • Innovation
  • Design

5G-powered cities

The future of urban innovation

Lyndsey Steven Jul 26, 2025