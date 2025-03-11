Home A city built for iconic events +5 Event venue C3 Plaza From ê 90,000 Connect Conference Centre (C3), Expo City Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Event venue Business events C3 Hall From ê 47,500 Connect Conference Centre | C3 Event venue Business events Terra Rooftop From ê 25,000 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Business events Leaders Lounge + Event Lounge From ê15,000 Zabeel Quarter A Event venue Business events C3 Hall From ê 47,500 Connect Conference Centre | C3 Event venue Business events Terra Wonder Lab From ê 10,000 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Business events Terra Auditorium From ê 20,000 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Business events C3 Forum From ê10,000 Connect Conference Centre (C3), Expo City Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Event venue Business events Jubilee Park From ê 10,000 Jubilee District Event venue C3 Plaza From ê 90,000 Connect Conference Centre (C3), Expo City Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Event venue Business events Terra Rooftop From ê 25,000 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Food & drink experiences Terra Terrace From ê 40,000 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Business events Terra From ê 2,500 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Event venue Business events Innovation Gallery From ê15,000 Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, District 2020, Expo City Dubai Catering World-class food and beverage experiences crafted for events of every scale. Explore Team Experiences Purpose-driven activities designed to spark collaboration, sustainability and engagement. Explore A/V Technical Cutting-edge audio, video and connectivity solutions for seamless event delivery. Expore Accommodation Options Stay at the heart of Expo City Dubai, moments from every venue. Explore Transportation Services Effortless on-site mobility and easy access from across Dubai. Explore Set design Bespoke staging, scenery and production design tailored to your vision. Explore What types of team experiences do you offer? Can the programmes be tailored to our company's objectives? Where do the experiences take place? How many participants do we need to book? How long are the programmes, and what is the pricing? Can we add catering, venue hire, or other extras to our booking?