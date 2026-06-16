Home Blog Articles Healthy Living Healthy Living Climate Eating with the seasons: a guide to sustainable summer eating in the UAE Healthy Living Education How the UAE's under-15 social media ban could change how kids grow up Could growing up with less social media lead to more resilience, stronger real-world connections and a different kind of adolescence? Healthy Living Wellness Why self-care matters more than ever International Self-Care Day, observed annually on 24 July, was created to highlight a simple but often overlooked idea: looking after yourself should not be occasional. Healthy Living Wellness Why flexible work is the future of cities A growing lifestyle trend is rewiring work and wellbeing – and it starts with leaving the traditional desk behind.