Home Safeguarding our future Protecting 65,000 hectares of peat swamp, home to one of the last remaining wild populations of orangutans on earth. Conserving rainforests in an internationally recognised biodiversity hotspot of the Peruvian Amazon, providing habitat for rare and endangered wildlife. Protecting 65,000 hectares of peat swamp, home to one of the last remaining wild populations of orangutans on earth. Conserving rainforests in an internationally recognised biodiversity hotspot of the Peruvian Amazon, providing habitat for rare and endangered wildlife. What are carbon emissions? What is carbon offsetting? What is a carbon credit? Who does Expo City Dubai partner with to source and audit carbon projects? What are recognised carbon standards? How does CarbonClick ensure carbon offsetting is effective? How does carbon offsetting complement carbon reduction for organisations? SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability at Expo City Dubai SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability at Expo City Dubai