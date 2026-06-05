Home Blog Articles Healthy Living Healthy Living Sustainability How Terra Gardens is redefining wellness, nature and community in the UAE Healthy Living Sustainability Every family has a story. What's yours rooted in? Terra's new initiative invites students across the UAE to dig into the plant stories, remedies and rituals that ethnobotany has long recognised as some of our most vital living knowledge, before they quietly disappear. Healthy Living Climate Eating with the seasons: a guide to sustainable summer eating in the UAE International Sustainable Gastronomy Day offers a time to reflect on the connection between food, culture and sustainability Healthy Living Education How the UAE's under-15 social media ban could change how kids grow up Could growing up with less social media lead to more resilience, stronger real-world connections and a different kind of adolescence?