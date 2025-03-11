Home Open in google maps What is the Al Wasl Season? What is the timeline of the season? Is Al Wasl Season different from events held at Expo City in previous years? Which events are part of Al Wasl Season? Is Al Wasl Season suitable for families? Are there dining options at the events? What accessibility options are available for People of Determination? Why is it called One Destination Every Celebration? Why should I travel to Expo City for Al Wasl Season events? What makes Expo City Dubai different from other venues? Are there bathrooms at Al Wasl Plaza? Is there a mosque for prayers near Al Wasl Plaza? Are pets allowed at Al Wasl Season events?