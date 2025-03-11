100% foreign ownership
Flexible licensing solutions
Global connectivity
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BUSINESS SETUP
Flexible workspaces, including private offices, coworking areas, shared desks, and meeting rooms
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BUSINESS SETUP
From small work areas to entire buildings, with shell & core, semi-fitted, and branded options
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BUSINESS SETUP
Semi-fitted and fully fitted spaces for food and retail brands, including kiosks and pop-up stores
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BUSINESS SETUP
Perfect for temporary business operations, with flexible leasing options ranging from 1 day to 12 months