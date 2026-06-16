Home Blog Articles Cities in Action Cities in Action Inclusion Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity Cities in Action Education School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai Beyond the malls and movie marathons, the city is packed with camps, workshops and creative experiences designed to keep minds moving all summer long – for children and adults alike. Cities in Action Climate The planet’s unsung heroes powering a greener future Fungi are quietly reshaping how we grow, heal and live more sustainably Cities in Action Climate Goats: the ultimate low-tech, high-impact solution Why every city needs a herd of goats