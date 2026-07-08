Results: 23
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Why self-care matters more than ever
International Self-Care Day, observed annually on 24 July, was created to highlight a simple but often overlooked idea: looking after yourself should not be occasional.
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Why flexible work is the future of cities
A growing lifestyle trend is rewiring work and wellbeing – and it starts with leaving the traditional desk behind.
- Healthy Living
- Science
Adenomyosis versus endometriosis: why even doctors sometimes struggle to tell them apart
During World Infertility Awareness Month this June, attention turns to reproductive health and the often-overlooked conditions that can leave women facing overlapping symptoms and years of unanswered questions.
- Healthy Living
- Education
How the UAE's under-15 social media ban could change how kids grow up
Could growing up with less social media lead to more resilience, stronger real-world connections and a different kind of adolescence?
- Healthy Living
- Climate
Eating with the seasons: a guide to sustainable summer eating in the UAE
International Sustainable Gastronomy Day offers a time to reflect on the connection between food, culture and sustainability
- Healthy Living
- Sustainability
How Terra Gardens is redefining wellness, nature and community in the UAE
Terra Gardens is a sanctuary for wellbeing – where native nature, conservation and community come together to help people slow down and reconnect, says Phil Dunn, Senior Manager, Sustainability, Education & Culture.
- Healthy Living
- Community
Why your heart, brain and hormones are more connected than you think
While we don’t often connect our heart, brain and hormones together, understanding how these three are constantly in conversation – especially for women – is one of the most powerful steps we can take to protect our long-term health.
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
Redefining empowerment: from carrying it all to shaping generations
This World Mental Health Awareness Month and World Maternal Mental Health Day on 6 May, Sara Amhaz of The LightHouse Arabia examines the hidden cost of ‘having it all’ – and why real empowerment means giving women what they need to thrive.
- Healthy Living
- Inclusion
Wired differently: rethinking neurodiversity through a women’s health lens
As part of World Autism Acceptance Month, the Women’s Pavilion brings neurodiversity into sharper focus through Her Health Majlis, a platform challenging stigma, closing gaps in women’s health and creating space for honest, informed dialogue.
- Healthy Living
- Sustainability
Small forest, big impact: why Terra's new pocket forest matters
What if the future of greener cities didn't require vast land, decades of growth or grand gestures - just a smart idea, native trees and a bit of courage?
- Healthy Living
- Design
Urban shift: walkable, sustainable communities for the future
Once dominated by highways and high-rises, the UAE is now embracing a vision of walkable streets, green spaces and vibrant community hubs.
- Healthy Living
- Sustainability
Inside the hive: a day in the life of a beekeeper
Working with 60,000 tiny bosses means no day is ever the same for Dr Meriem Hammal
- Healthy Living
- Community
Go nuts for green gold: the rise of the pistachio
Once the prized snack of ancient royals and travellers along the Silk Road, pistachios have gone from dusty desert delicacy to culinary superstar.
- Healthy Living
- Community
10 ways car-free cities get you loving life more
10 Surprising ways car-free cities get you moving (and loving life more)
- Healthy Living
- Climate
Worms: the underground heroes of a greener planet
Why every city needs a worm farm?
- Healthy Living
- Wellness
The power of a clear mind: a reflection for a better mental health
It is not a complementry effort what you do for your mental health. Life is full of choices and the best support you may get is from your mind.
- Healthy Living
- Healthy Living
Green spaces: nature’s secret therapy
Some of the world’s most forward-thinking urban centres are proving that the real building blocks of tomorrow’s cities might not be steel or stone, but trees.
- Healthy Living
- Climate
Buzzworthy neighbours: the mighty wildlife making a big impact
They’re tiny, tireless and running the show. Meet them up close in Expo City’s buzzing Pollinator Garden
- Healthy Living
- Design
A Dubai guide to native pollinator gardening - even without a garden
A simple method: the 3 X 3 X 3 system, adapted for our desert home to design a pollinator garden with continuous blooms and minimal confusion
- Healthy Living
- Climate
Go wild: 10 reasons to let nature take the lead in your UAE garden
Ditch the chemicals and lean into the wild side. Here’s why letting nature take the reins might just be the best gardening decision you ever make...