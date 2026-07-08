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Results: 23

  • Healthy Living
  • Wellness

Why self-care matters more than ever

International Self-Care Day, observed annually on 24 July, was created to highlight a simple but often overlooked idea: looking after yourself should not be occasional.

Lyndsey Steven Jul 8, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Wellness

Why flexible work is the future of cities

A growing lifestyle trend is rewiring work and wellbeing – and it starts with leaving the traditional desk behind.

Lyndsey Steven Jul 1, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Science

Adenomyosis versus endometriosis: why even doctors sometimes struggle to tell them apart

During World Infertility Awareness Month this June, attention turns to reproductive health and the often-overlooked conditions that can leave women facing overlapping symptoms and years of unanswered questions.

Jun 23, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Education

How the UAE's under-15 social media ban could change how kids grow up

Could growing up with less social media lead to more resilience, stronger real-world connections and a different kind of adolescence?

Lyndsey Steven Jun 22, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Climate

Eating with the seasons: a guide to sustainable summer eating in the UAE

International Sustainable Gastronomy Day offers a time to reflect on the connection between food, culture and sustainability

Rose Henderson Jun 16, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Sustainability

How Terra Gardens is redefining wellness, nature and community in the UAE

Terra Gardens is a sanctuary for wellbeing – where native nature, conservation and community come together to help people slow down and reconnect, says Phil Dunn, Senior Manager, Sustainability, Education & Culture.

Phil Dunn Jun 5, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Community

Why your heart, brain and hormones are more connected than you think

While we don’t often connect our heart, brain and hormones together, understanding how these three are constantly in conversation – especially for women – is one of the most powerful steps we can take to protect our long-term health.

May 21, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Wellness

Redefining empowerment: from carrying it all to shaping generations

This World Mental Health Awareness Month and World Maternal Mental Health Day on 6 May, Sara Amhaz of The LightHouse Arabia examines the hidden cost of ‘having it all’ – and why real empowerment means giving women what they need to thrive.

Sara Amhaz May 6, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Inclusion

Wired differently: rethinking neurodiversity through a women’s health lens

As part of World Autism Acceptance Month, the Women’s Pavilion brings neurodiversity into sharper focus through Her Health Majlis, a platform challenging stigma, closing gaps in women’s health and creating space for honest, informed dialogue.

Lyndsey Steven Apr 13, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Sustainability

Small forest, big impact: why Terra's new pocket forest matters

What if the future of greener cities didn't require vast land, decades of growth or grand gestures - just a smart idea, native trees and a bit of courage?

Lyndsey Steven Feb 20, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Sustainability

Cities that breathe: calm and cool in 2026

Lyndsey Steven Feb 6, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Design

Urban shift: walkable, sustainable communities for the future

Once dominated by highways and high-rises, the UAE is now embracing a vision of walkable streets, green spaces and vibrant community hubs.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 5, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Sustainability

Inside the hive: a day in the life of a beekeeper

Working with 60,000 tiny bosses means no day is ever the same for Dr Meriem Hammal

Dr Meriem Hammal Jan 30, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Community

Go nuts for green gold: the rise of the pistachio

Once the prized snack of ancient royals and travellers along the Silk Road, pistachios have gone from dusty desert delicacy to culinary superstar.

Lyndsey steven Jan 30, 2026
  • Healthy Living
  • Community

10 ways car-free cities get you loving life more

10 Surprising ways car-free cities get you moving (and loving life more)

Ahmed Al Khatib Nov 12, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Climate

Worms: the underground heroes of a greener planet

Why every city needs a worm farm?

Phil Dunn Oct 20, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Wellness

The power of a clear mind: a reflection for a better mental health

It is not a complementry effort what you do for your mental health. Life is full of choices and the best support you may get is from your mind.

Omar Ibrahim Oct 10, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Healthy Living

Green spaces: nature’s secret therapy

Some of the world’s most forward-thinking urban centres are proving that the real building blocks of tomorrow’s cities might not be steel or stone, but trees.

Lyndsey Steven Oct 10, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Climate

Buzzworthy neighbours: the mighty wildlife making a big impact

They’re tiny, tireless and running the show. Meet them up close in Expo City’s buzzing Pollinator Garden

Georgina Pereira Oct 10, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Design

A Dubai guide to native pollinator gardening - even without a garden

A simple method: the 3 X 3 X 3 system, adapted for our desert home to design a pollinator garden with continuous blooms and minimal confusion

By Phil Dunn Sep 19, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Climate

Go wild: 10 reasons to let nature take the lead in your UAE garden

Ditch the chemicals and lean into the wild side. Here’s why letting nature take the reins might just be the best gardening decision you ever make...

Phil Dunn Jul 30, 2025
  • Healthy Living

Shaping a water-secure future

How the UAE is leading global sustainability efforts

Phil Dunn Jul 28, 2025
  • Healthy Living
  • Climate

5 things you didn’t know about Miswak: the OG toothbrush with superpowers

Spoiler: it’s not just a stick – it’s a whole desert-born legacy

Phil Dunn Jul 28, 2025