Home See all Attractions Events & Workshops Parks & Wellness Explore on map Attractions & Parks Attraction Terra $$$ Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Attractions & Parks Attraction Al Wasl Plaza Free Al Wasl Plaza Attractions & Parks Attraction Vision ê 75 Sustainability District Event : Bee scientist: summer edition Event Community Next: 15 Aug 2026 | 10:00 - 13:00 Event : Summer camp Event Next: 14 Jul 2026 | 09:00 - 14:00 Attractions & Parks Park Al Forsan Park Al Forsan Park Attractions & Parks Playground Rashid’s Adventures Playground Wadi Avenue Attractions & Parks Playground Taqa Island Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District