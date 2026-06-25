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Results: 28

  • Cities in Action
  • Education

School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai

Beyond the malls and movie marathons, the city is packed with camps, workshops and creative experiences designed to keep minds moving all summer long – for children and adults alike.

Jun 25, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Inclusion

Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity

Manara is Expo City Dubai's commitment to turning inclusion into action – creating meaningful pathways for people of determination through opportunity, support and belonging.

Jun 16, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Flame Tree Season: Ethnobotany in action as Dubai glows

If you’ve noticed the city erupting in brilliant crimson and orange, you’re not imagining things, says environmental expert Sheena Khan.

Sheena Khan May 12, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Palm waste to global potential: how Palmade is scaling circular innovation at Expo City Dubai

Launched at Expo 2020 Dubai -where its first order was placed at Terra—and now part of the Green Innovation District, Palmade’s journey shows how homegrown ideas can scale into real-world solutions within the right ecosystem.

Lyndsey Steven Apr 27, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

The future unfolds at Expo Valley

Project manager Shabusha Shajahan offers an exclusive look at Expo Valley’s innovative villas, and the thinking behind this emerging neighbourhood.

Shabusha Shajahan Apr 8, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

A daily reminder of what the future can be: my view from Expo Valley

Why building less can mean creating more, says real estate project manager Shabusha Shajahan

Shabusha Shajahan Mar 16, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Inclusion

The story behind World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March

Every year on 21 March, the world marks World Down Syndrome Day - a date symbolising the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome. It champions inclusion, rights and opportunity for people with Down syndrome worldwide.

Mar 13, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

No one left behind: International Wheelchair Day at Expo City Dubai

International Wheelchair Day on 1 March recognises mobility, resilience and the right of every person to move through the world fully and independently - with no one left behind.

Maryan Haidar Feb 10, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

The rise of the prototype city

For decades, cities were built like finished products. Masterplanned, launched, locked in. But the cities shaping 2026 and beyond are doing something radically different.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 6, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Community

The city that grows with you and your family

Lyndsey Steven Feb 3, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Healthy Living

Why WHX Dubai 2026 is where healthcare innovation happens

2026 will see World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai span two venues for the first time, uniting the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai with WHX Labs at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Lyndsey Steven Feb 2, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Travel that gives back: inside the world's leading sustainable destinations

What if your next journey didn't just create memories - but made a difference?

Dr Yianni Spanos Jan 30, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

For the first time: Gulfood is at Dubai Exhibition Centre

Lyndsey Steven Jan 26, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Gulfood 2026: The world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibition is now at Expo City Dubai

Gulfood 2026 is taking place for the first time at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the heart of Dubai’s future. This expansion sends a message that Dubai is strengthening its position as a global hub for food.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 21, 2026
  • Cities in Action
  • Culture

Free family fun, art, culture and outdoor adventure at Expo City Dubai

Round up the kids, the grandparents and the dog everyone's invited. Expo City Dubai is leafy, shaded, picture-perfect and packed with spots to discover and play.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 27, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Local innovators tackle environmental challenges with smart tech

Two young Emirati women, Tuqa Alabdouli and Saara Alkaabi, are turning heads with SRMERS (Smart Rainwater Management Emergency Response System) - proving the UAE's youth are driving real change.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 20, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Community

From Bali to Dubai: why digital nomads are packing their laptops for the Gulf

Once a fringe lifestyle, digital nomadism is now a global movement – and Dubai is fast becoming one of its most exciting hubs.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 15, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

Carbon Assurance becomes UAE's first climate auditor

Carbon Assurance sets a new benchmark for verified climate action, earning the UAE’s first official accreditation – and driving trust in carbon data from Expo City Dubai’s Sustainability District.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 4, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Sustainability

Expo City Dubai unveils blueprint for a greener future

A joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai, the Green Innovation District underscores the powerful trend of creating dedicated geographic centres to fuse research, business and talent.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 3, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

Exploring Dubai’s eco-friendly architecture: top sustainable buildings

Architecture that dares, delivers… and cares

Lyndsey Steven Sep 25, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

Your career comeback starts right here

Career breaks don’t have to stall your journey. The newly launched Return to Work Programme at the Women’s Pavilion equips women with the skills, confidence and networks to re-enter the workforce and thrive.

Sep 22, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Design

Why the way cities buy things could shape the future

It may not sound exciting, but procurement – how cities decide what to purchase and from whom – can fast-track innovation, support local communities and build a more sustainable future. At Expo City Dubai, we're already rewriting the rulebook.

Lyndsey Steven Sep 22, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

Goats: the ultimate low-tech, high-impact solution

Why every city needs a herd of goats

Phil Dunn Sep 11, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

Unlocking the free zone advantage

5 Reasons why free zones are shaping the future of work and investment

Walid Kahoor Aug 29, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Inclusion

Inclusive by design: how Dubai is creating a city for everyone

Dubai is now better equipped than ever to welcome everyone – with warmth, empathy and practical support for every kind of need

Jul 27, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Community

10 best coworking spaces in Dubai for freelancers

Where flexibility meets focus in the city of innovation

Jul 18, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Community

How freelancers are fuelling the UAE’s economy

The freelance revolution is well underway in the UAE and it’s not just a trend, it’s a powerful economic force

Lyndsey Steven Jul 16, 2025
  • Cities in Action
  • Climate

The planet’s unsung heroes powering a greener future

Fungi are quietly reshaping how we grow, heal and live more sustainably

Georgina Pereira Jul 12, 2025