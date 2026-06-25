Results: 28
- Cities in Action
- Education
School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai
Beyond the malls and movie marathons, the city is packed with camps, workshops and creative experiences designed to keep minds moving all summer long – for children and adults alike.
- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity
Manara is Expo City Dubai's commitment to turning inclusion into action – creating meaningful pathways for people of determination through opportunity, support and belonging.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Flame Tree Season: Ethnobotany in action as Dubai glows
If you’ve noticed the city erupting in brilliant crimson and orange, you’re not imagining things, says environmental expert Sheena Khan.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Palm waste to global potential: how Palmade is scaling circular innovation at Expo City Dubai
Launched at Expo 2020 Dubai -where its first order was placed at Terra—and now part of the Green Innovation District, Palmade’s journey shows how homegrown ideas can scale into real-world solutions within the right ecosystem.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
The future unfolds at Expo Valley
Project manager Shabusha Shajahan offers an exclusive look at Expo Valley’s innovative villas, and the thinking behind this emerging neighbourhood.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
A daily reminder of what the future can be: my view from Expo Valley
Why building less can mean creating more, says real estate project manager Shabusha Shajahan
- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
The story behind World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March
Every year on 21 March, the world marks World Down Syndrome Day - a date symbolising the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome. It champions inclusion, rights and opportunity for people with Down syndrome worldwide.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
No one left behind: International Wheelchair Day at Expo City Dubai
International Wheelchair Day on 1 March recognises mobility, resilience and the right of every person to move through the world fully and independently - with no one left behind.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
The rise of the prototype city
For decades, cities were built like finished products. Masterplanned, launched, locked in. But the cities shaping 2026 and beyond are doing something radically different.
- Cities in Action
- Healthy Living
Why WHX Dubai 2026 is where healthcare innovation happens
2026 will see World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai span two venues for the first time, uniting the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai with WHX Labs at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Travel that gives back: inside the world's leading sustainable destinations
What if your next journey didn't just create memories - but made a difference?
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Gulfood 2026: The world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibition is now at Expo City Dubai
Gulfood 2026 is taking place for the first time at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the heart of Dubai’s future. This expansion sends a message that Dubai is strengthening its position as a global hub for food.
- Cities in Action
- Culture
Free family fun, art, culture and outdoor adventure at Expo City Dubai
Round up the kids, the grandparents and the dog everyone's invited. Expo City Dubai is leafy, shaded, picture-perfect and packed with spots to discover and play.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Local innovators tackle environmental challenges with smart tech
Two young Emirati women, Tuqa Alabdouli and Saara Alkaabi, are turning heads with SRMERS (Smart Rainwater Management Emergency Response System) - proving the UAE's youth are driving real change.
- Cities in Action
- Community
From Bali to Dubai: why digital nomads are packing their laptops for the Gulf
Once a fringe lifestyle, digital nomadism is now a global movement – and Dubai is fast becoming one of its most exciting hubs.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
Carbon Assurance becomes UAE's first climate auditor
Carbon Assurance sets a new benchmark for verified climate action, earning the UAE’s first official accreditation – and driving trust in carbon data from Expo City Dubai’s Sustainability District.
- Cities in Action
- Sustainability
Expo City Dubai unveils blueprint for a greener future
A joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai, the Green Innovation District underscores the powerful trend of creating dedicated geographic centres to fuse research, business and talent.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
Exploring Dubai’s eco-friendly architecture: top sustainable buildings
Architecture that dares, delivers… and cares
- Cities in Action
- Climate
Your career comeback starts right here
Career breaks don’t have to stall your journey. The newly launched Return to Work Programme at the Women’s Pavilion equips women with the skills, confidence and networks to re-enter the workforce and thrive.
- Cities in Action
- Design
Why the way cities buy things could shape the future
It may not sound exciting, but procurement – how cities decide what to purchase and from whom – can fast-track innovation, support local communities and build a more sustainable future. At Expo City Dubai, we're already rewriting the rulebook.
- Cities in Action
- Climate
Goats: the ultimate low-tech, high-impact solution
Why every city needs a herd of goats
- Cities in Action
- Climate
Unlocking the free zone advantage
5 Reasons why free zones are shaping the future of work and investment
- Cities in Action
- Inclusion
Inclusive by design: how Dubai is creating a city for everyone
Dubai is now better equipped than ever to welcome everyone – with warmth, empathy and practical support for every kind of need
- Cities in Action
- Community
10 best coworking spaces in Dubai for freelancers
Where flexibility meets focus in the city of innovation
- Cities in Action
- Community
How freelancers are fuelling the UAE’s economy
The freelance revolution is well underway in the UAE and it’s not just a trend, it’s a powerful economic force