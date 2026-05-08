Results: 42
- The Roots
- Design
Family days out in Dubai: how Expo City Dubai brings community to life
Life in Dubai is fast-moving, forward-looking, always evolving. But it’s also deeply human. At Expo City Dubai, that balance comes into focus, shaping a destination where families connect, communities grow and life feels more intentional.
- The Roots
- Culture
Turning up the volume: how SOPM is bringing a new rhythm to Expo City Dubai
As Expo City Dubai evolves as a hub for creativity, culture and community, Studio of Popular Music (SOPM) brings a fresh, contemporary approach to learning – where self-expression and connection matter as much as technique.
- The Roots
- Community
Chocolate, colour, community and sunshine: celebrating Easter UAE‑style
Easter shows up in colour and connection: pastel eggs, long lunches, baskets filled with chocolate and that unmistakable feeling that the year is shifting into something lighter.
- The Roots
- Inclusion
Back in business: UAE women reignite careers through Return to Work Programme
As International Women’s Day approaches, two women share how the Women’s Pavilion Return to Work Programme is helping them regain their confidence and careers
- The Roots
- Community
Give to gain: a smarter way forward this International Women's Day
As we approach International Women's Day on 8 March, the focus turns to practical progress - the everyday support that enables women to participate fully in work and society.
- The Roots
- Culture
Chinese New Year 2026: a global celebration of renewal, culture and connection
Chinese New Year is a universal reset button - a time when cities pulse with colour, families reunite and the year ahead is welcomed with hope, fortune and fresh starts.
- The Roots
- Culture
Ramadan Etiquette: How do we understand Ramadan culture? Dos and Don'ts
Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community. That's why we need to learn more about Ramadan culture.
- The Roots
- Culture
Working well during Ramadan
By implementing simple practices, organisations can support fasting employees by fostering collaboration, understanding and shared productivity during Ramadan.
- The Roots
- Culture
Lessons for life: How Ramadan shapes human values and noble principles for the individual and society.
Throughout this month, life lessons appear through simple yet powerful behaviours that nurture awareness, refine the soul, and strengthen bonds between people.
- The Roots
- Culture
How has Ramadan become a bridge for cultural diversity and understanding in the UAE?
Ramadan arrives in the United Arab Emirates as an occasion that goes beyond its religious dimension to become a global social and humanitarian event that brings together more than 200 nationalities living on the same land.
- The Roots
- Culture
Why do muslims fast? 8 philosophical reasons why we should try fasting
Fasting may appear, on the surface, to be merely refraining from food and drink for a set number of hours. But at its core, it is a profound exercise in self-discipline—one that aims to refine the soul and reset a person’s inner rhythm.
- The Roots
- Culture
How the UAE raise a spirit of participation and social responsibility during ramadan
The Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE is more than a religious occasion; it is a season that strengthens social cohesion across government entities, the private sector, families, and civil society.
- The Roots
- Culture
Hag Al Laila in the UAE: Meaning, history and cultural significance
Discover the story, traditions and community values behind the UAE’s cherished mid-Sha’ban celebration
- The Roots
- Culture
"Work well during Ramadan". How companies achieve productivity?
Ramadan is a spiritually significant month for Muslims, but it can also present challenges in workplace environments, particularly for employees whose roles require high levels of focus or involve long working hours.
- The Roots
- Culture
What is Ramadan? A beginner’s guide to the holy month
Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims around the world and a significant social period marked by many customs and traditions. Here is a clear explanation of the month’s main features.
- The Roots
- Community
Where to celebrate the festive season: top winter experiences to light up your holiday
Whether you're staying local or planning a winter escape, the festive season brings out the best in cities across the globe.
- The Roots
- Design
Expo City Dubai: A city designed for everyone
Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December
- The Roots
- Culture
UAE National Day: celebrating 54 years of unity and heritage
A celebration of the UAE's journey, its leaders and the values that unite the nation, Eid Al Etihad, which means Festival of the Union, is marked annually on 2 December.
- The Roots
- Dining
Claire Clark MBE: pastry royalty at Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake
From The Ritz to The French Laundry and the BBC's Bake Off, Claire Clark MBE has wowed the world with her pastry perfection. At the Festival of Cake, she brings her star power, skill and passion for mentoring the next generation of bakers.
- The Roots
- Dining
Penelope d'Arcy Graham: from fashion passion to flour power
Cake artist extraordinaire at Atlantis The Royal, Penelope transforms sugar into stunning edible art.
- The Roots
- Dining
Olga Noskova brings mirror-glaze magic to Expo City's Festival of Cake
Pioneer of breathtaking mirror-glaze cakes, turning pastry into art and experience
- The Roots
- Dining
Jermaine Cunningham: sweet history meets modern mastery at Festival of Cake
Cunningham, the pastry chef at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, brings historical inspirations and modern flair to Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake.
- The Roots
- Dining
Chef Megha Kwatra Madan: redefining cake artistry, one sugar flower at a time
Megha Kwatra Madan crafts edible stories that inspire - and teaches the world how to do the same.
- The Roots
- Dining
Markus Bohr: Harrods' pastry visionary at Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake
From redefining the legendary Harrods Food Halls to setting pastry standards across five continents, Markus Bohr brings global flair, innovation and luxury to Dubai
- The Roots
- Dining
Flavour, family and fearless creativity with Chef Sarah Alsughayer
From her Abu Dhabi kitchen to TV screens and regional collaborations, Sarah Alsughayer has fast become one of the UAE’s most exciting culinary voices.
- The Roots
- Dining
Anna Olson: baking brilliance on Festival of Cake's centre stage
From award-winning pastry chef to global TV personality, Anna brings her passion, creativity and baking wisdom to every kitchen she enters