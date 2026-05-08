Skip to Main content

Results: 42

  • The Roots
  • Design

Family days out in Dubai: how Expo City Dubai brings community to life

Life in Dubai is fast-moving, forward-looking, always evolving. But it’s also deeply human. At Expo City Dubai, that balance comes into focus, shaping a destination where families connect, communities grow and life feels more intentional.

May 8, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Turning up the volume: how SOPM is bringing a new rhythm to Expo City Dubai

As Expo City Dubai evolves as a hub for creativity, culture and community, Studio of Popular Music (SOPM) brings a fresh, contemporary approach to learning – where self-expression and connection matter as much as technique.

Apr 23, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Community

Chocolate, colour, community and sunshine: celebrating Easter UAE‑style

Easter shows up in colour and connection: pastel eggs, long lunches, baskets filled with chocolate and that unmistakable feeling that the year is shifting into something lighter.

Mar 31, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Inclusion

Back in business: UAE women reignite careers through Return to Work Programme

As International Women’s Day approaches, two women share how the Women’s Pavilion Return to Work Programme is helping them regain their confidence and careers

Lyndsey Steven Mar 5, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Community

Give to gain: a smarter way forward this International Women's Day

As we approach International Women's Day on 8 March, the focus turns to practical progress - the everyday support that enables women to participate fully in work and society.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 13, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Chinese New Year 2026: a global celebration of renewal, culture and connection

Chinese New Year is a universal reset button - a time when cities pulse with colour, families reunite and the year ahead is welcomed with hope, fortune and fresh starts.

Lyndsey Steven Feb 4, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Hag Al Laila: a living tradition at the heart of Emirati culture

Lyndsey Steven Jan 21, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Ramadan Etiquette: How do we understand Ramadan culture? Dos and Don'ts

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and community. That's why we need to learn more about Ramadan culture.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 20, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Working well during Ramadan

By implementing simple practices, organisations can support fasting employees by fostering collaboration, understanding and shared productivity during Ramadan.

Lyndsey Steven Jan 20, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

A beginner’s guide to Ramadan

Lyndsey Steven Jan 20, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Lessons for life: How Ramadan shapes human values ​​and noble principles for the individual and society.

Throughout this month, life lessons appear through simple yet powerful behaviours that nurture awareness, refine the soul, and strengthen bonds between people.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 20, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

How has Ramadan become a bridge for cultural diversity and understanding in the UAE?

Ramadan arrives in the United Arab Emirates as an occasion that goes beyond its religious dimension to become a global social and humanitarian event that brings together more than 200 nationalities living on the same land.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 20, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Why do muslims fast? 8 philosophical reasons why we should try fasting

Fasting may appear, on the surface, to be merely refraining from food and drink for a set number of hours. But at its core, it is a profound exercise in self-discipline—one that aims to refine the soul and reset a person’s inner rhythm.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 19, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Healthy fasting guide: how to stay energised during Ramadan

Lyndsey Steven Jan 19, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

How the UAE raise a spirit of participation and social responsibility during ramadan

The Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE is more than a religious occasion; it is a season that strengthens social cohesion across government entities, the private sector, families, and civil society.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 19, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

Hag Al Laila in the UAE: Meaning, history and cultural significance

Discover the story, traditions and community values behind the UAE’s cherished mid-Sha’ban celebration

Omar Ibrahim Jan 14, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

"Work well during Ramadan". How companies achieve productivity?

Ramadan is a spiritually significant month for Muslims, but it can also present challenges in workplace environments, particularly for employees whose roles require high levels of focus or involve long working hours.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 13, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Culture

What is Ramadan? A beginner’s guide to the holy month

Ramadan is the holiest month of the year for Muslims around the world and a significant social period marked by many customs and traditions. Here is a clear explanation of the month’s main features.

Omar Ibrahim Jan 13, 2026
  • The Roots
  • Community

Where to celebrate the festive season: top winter experiences to light up your holiday

Whether you're staying local or planning a winter escape, the festive season brings out the best in cities across the globe.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 28, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Design

Expo City Dubai: A city designed for everyone

Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December

Maryan Haidar Nov 28, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Culture

UAE National Day: celebrating 54 years of unity and heritage

A celebration of the UAE's journey, its leaders and the values that unite the nation, Eid Al Etihad, which means Festival of the Union, is marked annually on 2 December.

Omar Ibrahim Nov 10, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Claire Clark MBE: pastry royalty at Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake

From The Ritz to The French Laundry and the BBC's Bake Off, Claire Clark MBE has wowed the world with her pastry perfection. At the Festival of Cake, she brings her star power, skill and passion for mentoring the next generation of bakers.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 5, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Penelope d'Arcy Graham: from fashion passion to flour power

Cake artist extraordinaire at Atlantis The Royal, Penelope transforms sugar into stunning edible art.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 5, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Olga Noskova brings mirror-glaze magic to Expo City's Festival of Cake

Pioneer of breathtaking mirror-glaze cakes, turning pastry into art and experience

Lyndsey Steven Nov 5, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Jermaine Cunningham: sweet history meets modern mastery at Festival of Cake

Cunningham, the pastry chef at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, brings historical inspirations and modern flair to Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 3, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Chef Megha Kwatra Madan: redefining cake artistry, one sugar flower at a time

Megha Kwatra Madan crafts edible stories that inspire - and teaches the world how to do the same.

Lyndsey Steven Nov 1, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Markus Bohr: Harrods' pastry visionary at Expo City Dubai's Festival of Cake

From redefining the legendary Harrods Food Halls to setting pastry standards across five continents, Markus Bohr brings global flair, innovation and luxury to Dubai

Lyndsey Steven Oct 30, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Flavour, family and fearless creativity with Chef Sarah Alsughayer

From her Abu Dhabi kitchen to TV screens and regional collaborations, Sarah Alsughayer has fast become one of the UAE’s most exciting culinary voices.

Lyndsey Steven Oct 30, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Anna Olson: baking brilliance on Festival of Cake's centre stage

From award-winning pastry chef to global TV personality, Anna brings her passion, creativity and baking wisdom to every kitchen she enters

Lyndsey Steven Oct 30, 2025
  • The Roots
  • Dining

Dr Susanne Ng: the scientist who makes cakes come alive

From scientist to pastry pioneer, Susanne has redefined chiffon and roll cakes into whimsical 3D masterpieces loved around the world.

Lyndsey Steven Oct 30, 2025