Home Blog Articles Cities in Action Cities in Action Discover من الفضول إلى الابتكار: كيف تصنع المخيمات الصيفية مهارات قادة المستقبل؟ Cities in Action Inclusion Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity Manara is Expo City Dubai's commitment to turning inclusion into action – creating meaningful pathways for people of determination through opportunity, support and belonging. Cities in Action Education School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai Beyond the malls and movie marathons, the city is packed with camps, workshops and creative experiences designed to keep minds moving all summer long – for children and adults alike. Cities in Action Discover Places in Dubai to breathe, slow down and stay longer than planned Across the city, a different kind of Dubai experience is emerging: slower, more walkable and designed for staying a little longer.