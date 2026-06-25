Home Blog Articles Cities in Action Cities in Action Education School's out, curiosity is in: the best summer camps and creative classes in Dubai Cities in Action Inclusion Manara: the programme turning inclusion from intention into opportunity Manara is Expo City Dubai's commitment to turning inclusion into action – creating meaningful pathways for people of determination through opportunity, support and belonging. Cities in Action Climate The planet’s unsung heroes powering a greener future Fungi are quietly reshaping how we grow, heal and live more sustainably Cities in Action Climate Goats: the ultimate low-tech, high-impact solution Why every city needs a herd of goats