Home play video Set up a business From individuals to multinationals, we offer tailored solutions for all. Find a workspace Grade A office and retail spaces with flexible layouts in sustainably designed, LEED Platinum and Gold certified buildings. Free zone services 100 percent foreign ownership, flexible multi-year licensing for over 2,000-plus business activities Set up a business From individuals to multinationals, we offer tailored solutions for all. Find a workspace Grade A office and retail spaces with flexible layouts in sustainably designed, LEED Platinum and Gold certified buildings. Free zone services 100 percent foreign ownership, flexible multi-year licensing for over 2,000-plus business activities play video What are Green Innovation Districts? What types of business can set up in a Green Innovation District? What makes Expo City Dubai a Green Innovation District? Why did the UAE decide to establish a Green Innovation District? What economic impact does the Green Innovation District create? What type of companies can set up at Expo City Dubai? What businesses are currently set-up at Expo City Dubai? How does Expo City Dubai encourage business collaboration and growth? What is a Free Zone? What are the offerings and services provided by the Expo City Dubai Free Zone Authority? What makes Expo City Dubai unique compared to other commercial districts? What type of commercial spaces does Expo City Dubai offer? Does Expo City Dubai have one hub for all leasing and licensing needs? Cities in Action Climate Exploring Dubai’s eco-friendly architecture: top sustainable buildings Architecture that dares, delivers… and cares Cities in Action Climate Unlocking the free zone advantage 5 Reasons why free zones are shaping the future of work and investment Open in google maps