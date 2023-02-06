Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Firdaus Orchestra Presents Opera Arias: Love, Passion & Drama Recommended booking ahead! 28 Nov • 19:30 - 21:00 (GMT+4) Price • ê 120 House of Arts, Expo City Dubai English Recommended booking ahead! Part of Al Wasl Season Outdoor View on map Event Firdaus Orchestra Presents Opera Arias: Love, Passion & Drama House of Arts, Expo City Dubai Price • ê 120 C3 Parking Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Dining Restaurant Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Grilled Sustainability District Dining Restaurant Grand Beirut $$$ Grilled, Vegetarian, Lebanese Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District Dining Cafés Music Loves Company Coffee & Café Bldg. 1, Ground Floor, Sky Quarter - A - Mobility District - Dubai Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Coffee Leadership Pavilion/ Cheval Hotel Business Spinneys $$$ Bakery, Fast food GF, 5 Zabeel Quarter A, Sunset Avenue Dining Restaurant The Daily $$$ Coffee, International, Burger Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue Dining Grab & go WOFL $$$ Coffee, Ice cream Sidr Avenue, Terra Pavilion Dining Restaurant YUAN Restaurant $$$ Chinese, Culture China Pavilion, Opportunity District