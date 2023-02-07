Home Eat and drink Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. Mon • 07:00 - 21:00 Tue • 07:00 - 21:00 Wed • 07:00 - 21:00 Thu • 07:00 - 21:00 Fri • 07:00 - 21:00 Sat • 07:00 - 21:00 Sun • 07:00 - 21:00 $$$ Leadership Pavilion/ Cheval Hotel Coffee Contact Speciality coffees and community vibes Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. Leadership Pavilion/ Cheval Hotel $$$ Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Dining Grand Beirut $$$ Dining Grab & go WOFL $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$