Home Eat and drink Dining Restaurant Promotion Grand Beirut Lunch deals to suit your budget Everyday 13:00 - 15:00 Combo & business lunch Every day 13:00 - 15:00 Mon • 12:00 - 22:00 Tue • 12:00 - 22:00 Wed • 12:00 - 22:00 Thu • 12:00 - 22:00 Fri • 12:00 - 22:00 Sat • 12:00 - 22:00 Sun • Closed $$$ Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District Grilled, Vegetarian, Lebanese Menu Contact Lunch deals to suit your budget Everyday 13:00 - 15:00 Combo & business lunch Every day 13:00 - 15:00 Lebanese cuisine from the heart of the Levant. Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Grand Beirut Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District $$$ Terra A parking | 5 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Dining Grab & go WOFL $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$