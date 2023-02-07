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  • Dining
  • Restaurant
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Grand Beirut

  • $$$
  • Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District
  • Grilled, Vegetarian, Lebanese

Lebanese cuisine from the heart of the Levant.

    • Indoor
    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile

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    grand-beirut-hero-1920x1080
    grand-beirut-hero-1920x1080
    • Dining

    Grand Beirut

    • Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District

    • $$$

    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

    Read more