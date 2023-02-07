Home Eat and drink Dining Bars & lounges Restaurant Promotion Brasserie by McGettigan’s Business Lunch Monday - Friday, 12:00 - 16:00 Ladies night Wednesday, 17:00 - 21:00 Unwind thursdays Thursday, 18:00 - 22:00 Quiz Night Thursday, 19:00 Weekend roast Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 - 20:00 Mon • 12:00 - 22:00 Tue • 12:00 - 22:00 Wed • 12:00 - 22:00 Thu • 12:00 - 22:00 Fri • 12:00 - 23:00 Sat • 12:00 - 22:00 Sun • 12:00 - 22:00 $$$ Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled, Coffee, Ice cream • All ages (21+ only after 21:00) Menu Follow Contact Business Lunch Monday - Friday, 12:00 - 16:00 Ladies night Wednesday, 17:00 - 21:00 Unwind thursdays Thursday, 18:00 - 22:00 Quiz Night Thursday, 19:00 Weekend roast Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 - 20:00 Irish Quality Promotion Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 $$$ Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$