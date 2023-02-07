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Brasserie 4
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Brasserie by McGettigan’s

  • $$$
  • Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001
  • Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled, Coffee, Ice cream
  •  •  All ages (21+ only after 21:00)

Irish Quality

    • Promotion
    • Indoor
    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile

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    Brasserie 4
    Brasserie 4
    • Dining
    • Bars & lounges

    Brasserie by McGettigan’s

    • Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001

    • $$$

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