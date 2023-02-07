Home Eat and drink Dining Cafés Music Loves Company Mon • 09:00 - 18:00 Tue • 09:00 - 18:00 Wed • 09:00 - 18:00 Thu • 09:00 - 18:00 Fri • 09:00 - 18:00 Sat • Closed Sun • Closed Bldg. 1, Ground Floor, Sky Quarter - A - Mobility District - Dubai Coffee & Café Contact About Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Cafés Music Loves Company Bldg. 1, Ground Floor, Sky Quarter - A - Mobility District - Dubai Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining Grand Beirut $$$ Dining Grab & go WOFL $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$