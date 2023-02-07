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  • WOFL Gallery
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WOFL Gallery
  • Dining
  • Grab & go

WOFL

  • $$$
  • Sidr Avenue, Terra Pavilion
  • Coffee, Ice cream

Savoury and sweet waffle delights

    • Indoor
    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile

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    WOFL Gallery
    WOFL Gallery
    • Dining
    • Grab & go

    WOFL

    • Sidr Avenue, Terra Pavilion

    • $$$

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