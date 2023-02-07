Home Eat and drink +3 Dining Grab & go WOFL Mon • 11:00 - 20:00 Tue • Closed Wed • 11:00 - 20:00 Thu • 11:00 - 20:00 Fri • 11:00 - 20:00 Sat • 11:00 - 22:00 Sun • 11:00 - 22:00 $$$ Sidr Avenue, Terra Pavilion Coffee, Ice cream Menu Savoury and sweet waffle delights Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Grab & go WOFL Sidr Avenue, Terra Pavilion $$$ Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Sales Centre Parking Free public parking for visitors to Sales Centre and Community Relations Centre with 2 accessible parking spaces and 2 EV charging stations Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Dining Grand Beirut $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$