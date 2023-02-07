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  • Dining
  • Restaurant

YUAN Restaurant

  • $$$
  • China Pavilion, Opportunity District
  • Chinese, Culture

Taste of China in the heart of Expo City Dubai

    • Indoor
    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile

    View on map
    5Yuan
    5Yuan
    • Dining

    YUAN Restaurant

    • China Pavilion, Opportunity District

    • $$$

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