Home Eat and drink +1 Dining Restaurant YUAN Restaurant Mon • 11:00 - 16:00 Tue • 11:00 - 16:00 Wed • 11:00 - 16:00 Thu • 11:00 - 16:00 Fri • 11:00 - 16:00 Sat • 11:00 - 16:00 Sun • 10:00 - 22:00 $$$ China Pavilion, Opportunity District Chinese, Culture Menu Contact Taste of China in the heart of Expo City Dubai Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining YUAN Restaurant China Pavilion, Opportunity District $$$ C3 Parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$