Home Eat and drink +3 Dining Restaurant Bars & lounges The Daily Mon • 06:30 - 23:30 Tue • 06:30 - 23:30 Wed • 06:30 - 23:30 Thu • 06:30 - 23:30 Fri • 06:30 - 23:30 Sat • 06:30 - 23:30 Sun • 06:30 - 23:30 $$$ Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue Coffee, International, Burger, Indian, Asian Menu Contact Your essential neighbourhood hangout Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Bars & lounges The Daily Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue $$$ Alif Parking | B Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$ Dining Yamanote Collective $$$