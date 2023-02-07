Home Eat and drink Dining Restaurant Bars & lounges Promotion Choy restaurant & lounge Happy Hour Everyday from 14:00 - 18:00 Coffee Pass Mon • 11:00 - 22:00 Tue • 11:00 - 22:00 Wed • 11:00 - 22:00 Thu • 11:00 - 22:00 Fri • 11:00 - 22:00 Sat • 11:00 - 22:00 Sun • 11:00 - 22:00 $$$ Sustainability District Grilled Choy - Menu Contact Happy Hour Everyday from 14:00 - 18:00 Coffee Pass Immerse yourself in Uzbekistan's culinary and cultural delights Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge Sustainability District $$$ Terra A parking | 5 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$