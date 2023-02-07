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  • Choy
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2024-10-24 (14)-compressed
  • Dining
  • Restaurant
  • Bars & lounges
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Choy restaurant & lounge

  • $$$
  • Sustainability District
  • Grilled

Immerse yourself in Uzbekistan's culinary and cultural delights

    • Indoor
    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile

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    2024-10-24 (14)-compressed
    2024-10-24 (14)-compressed
    • Dining
    • Bars & lounges

    Choy restaurant & lounge

    • Sustainability District

    • $$$

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