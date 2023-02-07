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  • PXB hero image
  • Dining
  • Cafés
  • Promotion

PXB Café

  • $$$
  • Terra
  • Vegetarian

Energising wellness with sustainable plant-based delights

  • Promotion
  • Indoor
  • Family friendly
  • Accessibile

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PXB hero image
PXB hero image
  • Dining
  • Cafés

PXB Café

  • Terra

  • $$$

Hail a Taxi Buggy

Book your buggy to get around the city.

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Ride the City with E-bikes

Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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Zip Around with Electric Scooters

Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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