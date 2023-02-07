Home Eat and drink Dining Cafés Promotion PXB Café 39ê Soup & Sandwich Available daily Mon • 08:00 - 18:00 Tue • 08:00 - 18:00 Wed • 08:00 - 18:00 Thu • 08:00 - 18:00 Fri • 08:00 - 18:00 Sat • 10:00 - 18:00 Sun • 10:00 - 18:00 $$$ Terra Vegetarian Menu 39ê Soup & Sandwich Available daily Energising wellness with sustainable plant-based delights Part of Circular economy Promotion Indoor Family friendly Accessibile Gallery Gallery View on map Dining Cafés PXB Café Terra $$$ Terra A parking | 5 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$ Dining Yamanote Collective $$$