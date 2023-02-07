Home Eat and drink House of Arts Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe Mon • 12:00 - 20:00 Tue • 12:00 - 20:00 Wed • 12:00 - 20:00 Thu • 12:00 - 20:00 Fri • 12:00 - 20:00 Sat • 12:00 - 20:00 Sun • 12:00 - 20:00 $$$ House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue Coffee Menu An artistic café in House of Arts Family friendly Accessibile Outdoor View on map Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue $$$ Alif Parking | B Free public parking Opportunity Parking | 2 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Talhan $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining TEN11 $$$ Dining Al baik $$$ Dining Yamanote Collective $$$