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  • Dining
  • Cafés

Al Wasl Plaza Cafe

  • $$$
  • House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue
  • Coffee

An artistic café in House of Arts

    • Family friendly
    • Accessibile
    • Outdoor

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    ROD27228
    ROD27228
    • Dining
    • Cafés

    Al Wasl Plaza Cafe

    • House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue

    • $$$

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