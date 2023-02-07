Home Eat and drink Dining Restaurant Al baik Mon • 10:00 - 02:00 Tue • 10:00 - 02:00 Wed • 10:00 - 02:00 Thu • 10:00 - 02:00 Fri • 10:00 - 02:00 Sat • 10:00 - 02:00 Sun • 10:00 - 02:00 $$$ Opportunity district opposite Saudi Pavillion Chicken, Fast food Contact Great value tasty chicken from the beloved Saudi brand Indoor Family friendly Accessibile View on map Dining Al baik Opportunity district opposite Saudi Pavillion $$$ Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Dining Grand Beirut $$$ Dining Cafés Music Loves Company Dining Cafés PDL Coffee Co. $$$ Dining Grab & go WOFL $$$ Dining Bars & lounges Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Dining Bars & lounges The Daily $$$ Dining YUAN Restaurant $$$ Business Spinneys $$$ Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$