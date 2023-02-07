Home Eat and drink Dining Grab & go Spinneys Mon • 07:00 - 23:00 Tue • 07:00 - 23:00 Wed • 07:00 - 23:00 Thu • 07:00 - 23:00 Fri • 07:00 - 23:00 Sat • 07:00 - 23:00 Sun • 07:00 - 23:00 $$$ GF, 5 Zabeel Quarter A, Sunset Avenue Bakery, Fast food Contact About. Family friendly Indoor View on map Business Spinneys GF, 5 Zabeel Quarter A, Sunset Avenue $$$ Opportunity Parking | 9 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Dining Cafés Al Wasl Plaza Cafe $$$ Coffee House of Arts - Unity Quarter B - 20 Sunrise Avenue Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Dining Restaurant Choy restaurant & lounge $$$ Grilled Sustainability District Dining Cafés PXB Café $$$ Vegetarian Terra Dining Bars & lounges Rove lounge $$$ International Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue Business Spinneys $$$ Bakery, Fast food GF, 5 Zabeel Quarter A, Sunset Avenue Dining Restaurant Talhan $$$ International Opportunity district Dining Restaurant TEN11 $$$ Coffee, International Al Wasl Plaza Dining Restaurant The Daily $$$ Coffee, International, Burger Corner of Al Wasl and Horizon Avenue