Home Blog Articles Innovation Innovation Design 5G-powered cities Innovation Design Urban testbeds: cities driving innovation Cities have always been engines of progress, where ideas come to life and transform the way we live, work and play Innovation Science Why innovation thrives in creative cities Startups rarely fail because of bad ideas alone. More often, it's because the right people, infrastructure and opportunities never intersect at the right moment. Innovation Design The smart cities revolution How IoT and AI are transforming urban life