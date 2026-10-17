Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again! 17 Oct • 19:30 - 21:00 (GMT+4) Price • ê 120 3 years and under • FreePOD +1 Caregiver • Free House of Arts, Expo City Dubai English A new season begins. A new series of concerts awaits. And we are starting with a crowd favourite: We Will Rock You... Again! Outdoor Accessibile Family friendly View on map Event Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again! House of Arts, Expo City Dubai Price • ê 120 C3 Parking Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Community Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Rethinking Breast Cancer Awareness 27 Oct • 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Free Event Expo City and RICS WLCA Training 19 Nov • 09:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) ê 950 Event Fall Celebrations - The Spirit of Mexico 24 Oct • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 30 Event Anuv Jain Live in Dubai 20 Nov • 18:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Starts from ê 149 Event Blue at Jubilee Park 25 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 299