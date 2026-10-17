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  • Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again! - ECD website banners 1440x900
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again!

    • 17 Oct 19:30 - 21:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 120
    • 3 years and under  •  Free
    • POD +1 Caregiver  •  Free
  • House of Arts, Expo City Dubai
  • English

A new season begins. A new series of concerts awaits. And we are starting with a crowd favourite: We Will Rock You... Again!

    • Outdoor
    • Accessibile
    • Family friendly

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    Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again! - ECD website banners 1440x900
    Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again! - ECD website banners 1440x900
    • Event

    Firdaus Orchestra Presents We Will Rock You… Again!

    • House of Arts, Expo City Dubai
    • Price • ê 120

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