Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Community Her Health Majlis: Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health Recommended booking ahead! 24 Nov • 09:30 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Price • Free Women's Pavilion Recommended booking ahead! Accessibile Indoor View on map Event Community Her Health Majlis: Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health Women's Pavilion Price • Free Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Community Expo City Dubai Winter Camp 14 Dec • 09:00 - 14:00 (GMT+4) Event Community Her Health Summit (Community) 16 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Free Event Community Her Health Summit (Industry) 20 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Invitation only Event Anuv Jain Live in Dubai 20 Nov • 18:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Starts from ê 149 Event Prepare for an elf-powered Christmas rescue 05 Dec • 11:00 - 12:00 (GMT+4) 100 ê Adult Event Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai 05 Dec • 20:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 199 Event Terra Junior Rangers 19 Nov • 16:30 - 18:00 (GMT+4) ê 150