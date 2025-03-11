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  • Image - Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health
  • Event
  • Community

Her Health Majlis: Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 24 Nov 09:30 - 12:30 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  Free
  • Women's Pavilion

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Accessibile
    • Indoor

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    Image - Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health
    Image - Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health
    • Event
    • Community

    Her Health Majlis: Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health

    • Women's Pavilion
    • Price • Free

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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