Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai Recommended booking ahead! 05 Dec • 20:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Price • From ê 199 Jubilee Park Doors Open: 18:30 Recommended booking ahead! Secondhand Serenade returns to Dubai for one night only as part of the Long Night Tour - Live with full band. View on map Event Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai Jubilee Park Price • From ê 199 Al Forsan Parking | 4 Free public parking Al Forsan Parking | 3 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Event Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park 24 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 125