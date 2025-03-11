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  • EXPO FOCUSBANNER-1125X545
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 05 Dec 20:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  From ê 199
  • Jubilee Park
  • Doors Open: 18:30

Recommended booking ahead!

Secondhand Serenade returns to Dubai for one night only as part of the Long Night Tour - Live with full band.

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    EXPO FOCUSBANNER-1125X545
    EXPO FOCUSBANNER-1125X545
    • Event

    Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai

    • Jubilee Park
    • Price • From ê 199

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