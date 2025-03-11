Home Things to do Events and workshops Event GITEX Global 2026 Recommended booking ahead! 07 Dec • 10:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Dubai Exhibition Center, G03 Recommended booking ahead! View on map Event GITEX Global 2026 Dubai Exhibition Center, G03 Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Dining Bars & lounges Brasserie by McGettigan’s $$$ Chicken, Breakfast & Brunch, Grilled Sky Quarter A - Building 7 - GF - Unit 001 Business Duasatu FZ L.L.C Event Expo City and RICS WLCA Training 19 Nov • 09:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) ê 950 Terra, Expo City Dubai Event Community Expo City Dubai Winter Camp 14 Dec • 09:00 - 14:00 (GMT+4) Event GITEX Global 2026 07 Dec • 10:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Dubai Exhibition Center, G03 Dining Restaurant Grand Beirut $$$ Grilled, Vegetarian, Lebanese Floor 1, Unit 8, Mangrove Quarter A, Sustainability District Event Community Her Health Majlis: Movement as Medicine: Women’s Fitness, Mobility & Bone Health 24 Nov • 09:30 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Free Women's Pavilion Event Community Her Health Summit (Community) 16 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Free Expo City Dubai Event Community Her Health Summit (Industry) 20 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Invitation only Women's Pavilion