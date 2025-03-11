Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Community Her Health Summit (Industry) Recommended booking ahead! 20 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Tickets • Invitation only Women's Pavilion Recommended booking ahead! Accessibile Indoor Family friendly View on map Event Community Her Health Summit (Industry) Women's Pavilion Tickets • Invitation only Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Community Her Health Summit (Community) 16 Jan • 08:30 - 17:00 (GMT+4) Free Event Anuv Jain Live in Dubai 20 Nov • 18:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Starts from ê 149 Event Prepare for an elf-powered Christmas rescue 05 Dec • 11:00 - 12:00 (GMT+4) 100 ê Adult Event Bring your good vibes to the Good Energy Club 15 Nov • 07:00 - 13:00 (GMT+4) Free Event Secondhand Serenade Live in Dubai 05 Dec • 20:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 199 Event Terra Junior Rangers 19 Nov • 16:30 - 18:00 (GMT+4) ê 150 Event Nature Tots at Terra Garden 17 Nov • 09:30 - 11:00 (GMT+4) ê 95 Event Terra Garden Supper Series 21 Nov • 17:00 - 20:00 (GMT+4) ê 395