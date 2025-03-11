Jubilee Park

A defining legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Jubilee Park stands as one of the city's most iconic outdoor destinations. <br> Once the vibrant heart of one of the world's greatest events, it continues to evolve as Expo City Dubai's premier open-air venue—preserving the spirit of connection, celebration, and innovation.<br> Today, it remains the only outdoor venue of its kind in the city: a purpose-built, large-scale destination designed specifically for world-class live experiences.<br> Jubilee Park combines exceptional infrastructure with unrivalled flexibility, making it the ideal setting for events of every scale and ambition. Its expansive modular design allows organizers to transform the space to suit a diverse range of formats, from high-capacity festivals and headline concerts to immersive brand experiences, sporting events, and community activations.<br> More than a venue, Jubilee Park is a destination where memorable moments are created. Its unique heritage, expansive outdoor setting, and versatile event capabilities distinguish it from conventional event spaces, offering organizers the freedom to bring bold ideas to life against the backdrop of one of Dubai's most recognizable locations.