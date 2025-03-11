Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Community Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Rethinking Breast Cancer Awareness Recommended booking ahead! 27 Oct • 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Price • Free Nexus, 1st Floor, Opportunity District. Recommended booking ahead! Event details Indoor View on map Event Community Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Rethinking Breast Cancer Awareness Nexus, 1st Floor, Opportunity District. Price • Free Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Event Expo City and RICS WLCA Training 19 Nov • 09:00 - 17:00 (GMT+4) ê 950 Event Fall Celebrations - The Spirit of Mexico 24 Oct • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 30 Event Anuv Jain Live in Dubai 20 Nov • 18:30 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Starts from ê 149 Event Blue at Jubilee Park 25 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 299