Subscribe
Skip to Main content
  • A Taste of Hive-compressed
  • 260202-SS2 0145-L-compressed
  • 260202-SS1 4487-L-compressed
  • 230520- SS27643-O-compressed
A Taste of Hive-compressed
  • Event
  • Entertainment
  • Community

A taste of the hive

    • 27 Jun 00:00 - 00:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 350
  • Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District

About

    View on map
    A Taste of Hive-compressed
    A Taste of Hive-compressed
    • Event
    • Community

    A taste of the hive

    • Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District
    • Price • ê 350

    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

    Read more

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

    Read more

    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

    Read more