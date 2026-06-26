Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Community A taste of the hive 27 Jun • 00:00 - 00:00 (GMT+4) Price • ê 350 Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District About View on map Event Community A taste of the hive Sidr Avenue, Sustainability District Price • ê 350 Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Terra A parking | 5 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Event Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park 24 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 125