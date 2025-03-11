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  • BW 1125X545
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 24 Oct 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  From ê 125
  • Jubilee Park
  • Doors Open: 18:00

Recommended booking ahead!

Indian, folk metal band, Bloodywood are set to perform for the first time in Dubai on October 24 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

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    BW 1125X545
    BW 1125X545
    • Event

    Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park

    • Jubilee Park
    • Price • From ê 125

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