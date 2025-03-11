Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park Recommended booking ahead! 24 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) Price • From ê 125 Jubilee Park Doors Open: 18:00 Recommended booking ahead! Indian, folk metal band, Bloodywood are set to perform for the first time in Dubai on October 24 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai View on map Event Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park Jubilee Park Price • From ê 125 Al Forsan Parking | 4 Free public parking Al Forsan Parking | 3 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more