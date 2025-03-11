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  • Enjoy the sweet side of nature
  • Event
  • Entertainment

The Sweet Side of Nature – A Chocolate-Making Experience at Terra

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 14 Nov 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 200
  • Terra, Expo City Dubai

Recommended booking ahead!

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    Enjoy the sweet side of nature
    Enjoy the sweet side of nature
    • Event

    The Sweet Side of Nature – A Chocolate-Making Experience at Terra

    • Terra, Expo City Dubai
    • Price • ê 200

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