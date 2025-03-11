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  • Fall Celebration – Beats of India
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Fall Celebration – Beats of India

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 21 Nov 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 50
  • Al Wasl Plaza
  • English

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Outdoor
    • Accessibile
    • Family friendly

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    Fall Celebration – Beats of India
    Fall Celebration – Beats of India
    • Event

    Fall Celebration – Beats of India

    • Al Wasl Plaza
    • Price • ê 50

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

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    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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