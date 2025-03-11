Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Fall Celebration – Beats of India Recommended booking ahead! 21 Nov • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) Price • ê 50 Al Wasl Plaza English Recommended booking ahead! Outdoor Accessibile Family friendly View on map Event Fall Celebration – Beats of India Al Wasl Plaza Price • ê 50 Jubilee parking | E Free public parking with 9 accessible parking spaces Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Sports Cigna Run and Fitness event 08 Nov • 07:30 - 09:00 (GMT+4) Event WASLA Music Festival 28 Nov • 18:00 - 23:00 (GMT+4) Event Winter City & Disney+ Present Once upon a holiday… 11 Dec • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) Event Bee Scientist Program – Kids Edition 06 Nov • 10:00 - 13:00 (GMT+4) ê 500 (including lunch)