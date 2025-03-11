Home Things to do Events and workshops +6 Event Sports Cigna Run and Fitness event Recommended booking ahead! 08 Nov • 07:30 - 09:00 (GMT+4) Free to all • Free Surreal English Recommended booking ahead! It doesn’t matter if you’re a serious athlete or someone who just likes to move around and have some fun. Cigna Run and Fitness was created for everybody – and every body Outdoor View on map Event Sports Cigna Run and Fitness event Surreal Free to all • Jubilee parking | E Free public parking with 9 accessible parking spaces Terra B parking | 6 Free public parking Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Event Fall Celebration – Beats of India 21 Nov • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 50 Event WASLA Music Festival 28 Nov • 18:00 - 23:00 (GMT+4) Event Winter City & Disney+ Present Once upon a holiday… 11 Dec • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) Event Bee Scientist Program – Kids Edition 06 Nov • 10:00 - 13:00 (GMT+4) ê 500 (including lunch)