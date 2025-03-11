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  • Gather around the table at Terra
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Terra Garden Supper Series

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 21 Nov 17:00 - 20:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  ê 395
  • Terra, Expo City Dubai

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Outdoor
    • Accessibile
    • Family friendly

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    Gather around the table at Terra
    Gather around the table at Terra
    • Event

    Terra Garden Supper Series

    • Terra, Expo City Dubai
    • Price • ê 395

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