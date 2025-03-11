Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Entertainment Step inside the hive Recommended booking ahead! 22 Nov • 09:00 - 11:00 (GMT+4) Pricing • ê 350 Terra, Expo City Dubai Recommended booking ahead! Outdoor Accessibile Family friendly View on map Event Step inside the hive Terra, Expo City Dubai Pricing • ê 350 Terra A parking | 5 Free public parking with 4 accessible parking spaces Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Event Entertainment Fall Celebration – Beats of India 21 Nov • 16:00 - 22:00 (GMT+4) ê 50 Al Wasl Plaza Event Entertainment The Sweet Side of Nature – A Chocolate-Making Experience at Terra 14 Nov • 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4) ê 200 Terra, Expo City Dubai