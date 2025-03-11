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  • Step inside the hive
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Step inside the hive

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 22 Nov 09:00 - 11:00 (GMT+4)
    • Pricing  •  ê 350
  • Terra, Expo City Dubai

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Outdoor
    • Accessibile
    • Family friendly

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    Step inside the hive
    Step inside the hive
    • Event

    Step inside the hive

    • Terra, Expo City Dubai
    • Pricing • ê 350

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

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    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

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    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

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