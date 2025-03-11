Skip to Main content
  • Make time for wellbeing at the Good Energy Club
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Make time for wellbeing at the Good Energy Club

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 15 Nov 07:00 - 13:00 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  Free
  • Terra, Expo City Dubai

Recommended booking ahead!

    • Outdoor
    • Accessibile
    • Family friendly

    View on map
    Make time for wellbeing at the Good Energy Club
    Make time for wellbeing at the Good Energy Club
    • Event

    Make time for wellbeing at the Good Energy Club

    • Terra, Expo City Dubai
    • Price • Free

    Ride the City with E-bikes

    Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city!

    Read more

    Zip Around with Electric Scooters

    Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily!

    Read more

    Hail a Taxi Buggy

    Book your buggy to get around the city.

    Read more