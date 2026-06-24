Home Things to do Events and workshops Event Community In Time: Fertility, Waiting & the Weight Women Carry 24 Jun • 10:00 - 12:30 (GMT+4) Price • Free Nexus, 1st Floor, Opportunity District. Event details Indoor View on map Event Community In Time: Fertility, Waiting & the Weight Women Carry Nexus, 1st Floor, Opportunity District. Price • Free Hail a Taxi Buggy Book your buggy to get around the city. Read more Ride the City with E-bikes Rent an e-bike for a fun and eco‑friendly way to explore the city! Read more Zip Around with Electric Scooters Hop on an electric scooter to navigate the city quickly and easily! Read more Event Bloodywood Live at Jubilee Park 24 Oct • 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4) From ê 125