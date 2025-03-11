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  • Blue | Media
  • Event
  • Entertainment

Blue at Jubilee Park

Recommended booking ahead!

    • 25 Oct 20:00 - 23:59 (GMT+4)
    • Price  •  From ê 299
  • Jubilee District
  • Doors Open: 18:30

Recommended booking ahead!

Blue will perform in Dubai on 25 October at Jubilee Park

    • Ticketed
    • Toilets available
    View on map
    Blue | Media
    Blue | Media
    • Event

    Blue at Jubilee Park

    • Jubilee District
    • Price • From ê 299

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