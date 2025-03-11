Blue at Jubilee Park

Jubilee Park

Discover the charm of Dubai's Jubilee Park, a versatile venue right in the heart of the city. With a capacity of up to 12,000 attendees, this location is perfect for large-scale events such as corporate retreats, grand weddings, or massive product launches. Jubilee Park showcases the true spirit of Dubai with its unique mix of modern amenities and traditional Arabian touches. The venue promises an unforgettable event experience with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and a dedicated event support team ready to cater to your every need. Imagine hosting your next event in the backdrop of Dubai's stunning skyline.